Temperatures climb even higher as we work our way towards the weekend

Posted at 7:25 PM, Nov 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-03 22:25:39-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — High pressure continues to rule our weather pattern and we'll see even warmer temperatures by the end of the week.

Highs will approach 90° to finish the week and head into the weekend as plenty of sunshine will be available to heat the air.

We don't see much change in the weather pattern through the weekend, but we do see a slight cooling trend for the middle of next week.

Even though cooler temperatures are expected, we still don't see a significant chance of rain.

Keep hydrated, wear your sunscreen and enjoy the nice weather!

Cuyler Diggs

