Temperatures climb even higher as high pressure builds over the Southwest

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — High pressure will continue to strengthen over the Southwest and will bring high temperatures back into the mid to upper 80s as we head into the middle of the week.

The main storm track has shifted well to the north of our area, but a couple of storms will clip the area and bring some gusty wind back to southern Arizona.

Wednesday, breezy conditions will return and knock our temperatures down a few degrees for St. Patrick's Day.

After another brief warming trend, another system will bring much stronger wind to southeastern Arizona on Sunday.

Wildfire danger will be a much bigger concern with the combination of dry conditions and gusty wind as we close out the weekend.

A lack of moisture is about the only drawback to an otherwise beautiful forecast!

Cuyler Diggs

