Watch
WeatherForecastTodays Forecast

Actions

Temperatures are dropping next week

items.[0].videoTitle
Warm and dry with high cloudiness at times the next few days before the temperatures drop below normal.
Posted at 7:01 PM, Oct 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-06 22:01:08-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Do you like the 90s, 80s or how about the 70s? This 7 day forecast you get to sample all those temperatures.

We close out the work week warm and dry. We'll have some high cloudiness and afternoon breezes as well.

The weekend cools into the 80s before a colder system brushes by to the north midweek. Shower chances look mostly north of our area at this time, but we will get breezy to windy conditions and temperatures in the 70s. Overnight lows will drop into 40s in Tucson and 30s in Cochise county. Colder spots east of Tucson could see their first freeze.

Meteorologist Brian Brennan

MORE WEATHER

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
11:30 AM, Nov 29, 2018