Temperatures are dropping next week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Do you like the 90s, 80s or how about the 70s? This 7 day forecast you get to sample all those temperatures.

We close out the work week warm and dry. We'll have some high cloudiness and afternoon breezes as well.

The weekend cools into the 80s before a colder system brushes by to the north midweek. Shower chances look mostly north of our area at this time, but we will get breezy to windy conditions and temperatures in the 70s. Overnight lows will drop into 40s in Tucson and 30s in Cochise county. Colder spots east of Tucson could see their first freeze.

Meteorologist Brian Brennan

