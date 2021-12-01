Sweater weather might be a week away

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — We'll be near record high temperatures the next couple of days. Wednesday will be very warm for November in the mid-80s.

We cool slightly Thursday with a weak system bringing virga and maybe even a sprinkle south of Tucson. The mountains to the south could get a few light showers.

It looks like a pattern change will bring cooler temperatures next week. Sweater weather could be possible Tuesday or Wednesday!

Have a great rest of the work week,

Brian Brennan

