Watch
WeatherForecastTodays Forecast

Actions

Sweater weather might be a week away

items.[0].videoTitle
Near record warm temperatures the next couple of days before things cool slightly with a patten change in our future next week.
Posted at 5:52 PM, Nov 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-30 19:52:34-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — We'll be near record high temperatures the next couple of days. Wednesday will be very warm for November in the mid-80s.

We cool slightly Thursday with a weak system bringing virga and maybe even a sprinkle south of Tucson. The mountains to the south could get a few light showers.

It looks like a pattern change will bring cooler temperatures next week. Sweater weather could be possible Tuesday or Wednesday!

Have a great rest of the work week,

Brian Brennan

MORE WEATHER

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
11:30 AM, Nov 29, 2018