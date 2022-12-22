Watch Now
Sunny Southern Arizona avoids bitter cold

12.22.22 forecast
Posted at 8:43 AM, Dec 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-22 10:43:58-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — As much of the country deals with bitterly cold temperatures and heavy snow, we are seeing beautiful weather across southern Arizona. As we end this week, we'll stay dry with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s.

Looking like a picture-perfect Christmas Eve and Christmas Day this weekend, with mostly sunny skies and comfortable temperatures topping out in the low 70s.

As we begin next week we'll warm above average for this time of year, into the mid-70s for our highs. A new storm system then brings cooler air and rain chances by the middle of next week.

