Sunny, cool and breezy weekend forecast

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Southern Arizona will see partly cloudy skies with cooler temperatures, similar to what we saw Thursday. Tucson topping off at 64 degrees, Sierra Vista will reach up to 59 degrees.

Sunny, dry and cool conditions are expected through the weekend with afternoon breezes in the mid to upper 60s.

A series of storms will pass north of our area over the weekend which will keep temperatures below average for late March. Temperatures will ramp up early next week with another storm possible late next week.

