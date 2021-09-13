Sunny and hot to start the week, with a few degrees of cooling by the end of the week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Pack lots of extra water today, it's going to be another hot one!

Hot and dry across most of southeast Arizona to start the week, warming between 100 and 104 degrees in Tucson.

Temperatures will gradually fall closer to typical September norms by the weekend, with a slight increase in moisture.

Stay cool folks.

April Madison

