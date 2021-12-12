Sunny and 70s before our next chance for showers

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Temperatures were near normal this afternooon. High pressure builds for a couple days in the mid 70s tomorrow and the next day.

Our next system comes through Monday night - Wednesday. We'll get scattered showers Tuesday morning and then more showers when the front moves through Tuesday night into Wednesday.

Snow levels will be pretty high until dropping to 7,000 feet by Wednesday midday for some more dustings up on Mount Lemmon.

The system cools us back into the 60s.

Have a good weekend!

Meteorologist Brian Brennan

