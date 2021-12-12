Sunny and 70s before our next chance for showers

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Temperatures were near normal this afternooon. High pressure builds for a couple days in the mid 70s tomorrow and the next day.
Our next system comes through Monday night - Wednesday. We'll get scattered showers Tuesday morning and then more showers when the front moves through Tuesday night into Wednesday.
Snow levels will be pretty high until dropping to 7,000 feet by Wednesday midday for some more dustings up on Mount Lemmon.
The system cools us back into the 60s.
Have a good weekend!
Meteorologist Brian Brennan
MORE WEATHER
STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE
- Download our free app for Roku, FireTV, AppleTV, Alexa, and mobile devices.
- Sign up for daily newsletters emailed to you
- Like us on Facebook
- Follow us on Instagram
- Follow us on Twitter