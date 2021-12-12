Watch
Sunny and 70s before our next chance for showers

Sunny and 70s the next couple of days before our next chance for showers.
Posted at 5:41 PM, Dec 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-11 19:41:29-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Temperatures were near normal this afternooon. High pressure builds for a couple days in the mid 70s tomorrow and the next day.

Our next system comes through Monday night - Wednesday. We'll get scattered showers Tuesday morning and then more showers when the front moves through Tuesday night into Wednesday.

Snow levels will be pretty high until dropping to 7,000 feet by Wednesday midday for some more dustings up on Mount Lemmon.

The system cools us back into the 60s.

Have a good weekend!

Meteorologist Brian Brennan

