TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Our beautiful weekend weather will continue, with much warmer temperatures Sunday through the coming week due to high pressure building into the region.

Saturday's highs topped out in the mid to upper 60s across the metro, and will jump 8-10° Sunday.

Tucson's forecast high for Sunday is 74°.

A strong warming trend will push temperatures up to 10-15 degrees above average Tuesday through Thursday, low to mid 80s in Tucson.

April Madison

