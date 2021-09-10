Summer-like heat continues to finish the week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Our weather pattern is not going to change much as we finish the week and go into the weekend.

High pressure will hold strong over New Mexico and this will keep us warm and dry with above average temperatures.

High temperatures will climb into the low 100s through the weekend and into next week.

High pressure will make it difficult for monsoon to produce any thunderstorms, but we will continue to see some wildfire smoke in our skies.

Protect yourself from the sun and drink plenty of water!

Cuyler Diggs

