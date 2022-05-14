Watch
Summer-like heat arrives for the weekend with record highs possible

Posted at 7:42 PM, May 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-13 22:42:28-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Record heat is possible this weekend as highs climb over 100° and will likely peak at 104°, on Sunday, which would tie the old record high for the date.

Lots of sunshine and extremely dry air will put as at risk of heat related illness if we don't take care of ourselves.

Be sure to drink extra water even if you're staying inside and try to avoid being out in the heat of the day.

UV levels will be high and sunburn will occur quickly, so be sure to wear sunscreen and a sun hat would also be a good idea.

Take the proper precautions against the hot, dry, sunny conditions and have a great weekend!

Cuyler Diggs

