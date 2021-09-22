Watch
WeatherForecastTodays Forecast

Actions

Summer heat continues as fall officially arrives

items.[0].videoTitle
Summer heat continues as fall officially arrives
Posted at 7:16 PM, Sep 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-21 22:16:00-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Our weather pattern will be changing as we change seasons.

Fall officially arrives early Wednesday afternoon, but some gusty wind and warm temperatures will have us feeling a bit more like summer.

High temperatures will climb into the upper 90s for the first day of fall, but lower 90s will return for the end of the week as some moisture arrives from the south.

This moisture will bring isolated thundershowers back to central and southern Arizona for the end of the week and through the weekend.

We aren't expecting any significant rainfall, but monsoon will give us a little more activity before coming to an end on the 30th.

Cuyler Diggs

MORE WEATHER

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
11:30 AM, Nov 29, 2018