Summer heat continues as fall officially arrives

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Our weather pattern will be changing as we change seasons.

Fall officially arrives early Wednesday afternoon, but some gusty wind and warm temperatures will have us feeling a bit more like summer.

High temperatures will climb into the upper 90s for the first day of fall, but lower 90s will return for the end of the week as some moisture arrives from the south.

This moisture will bring isolated thundershowers back to central and southern Arizona for the end of the week and through the weekend.

We aren't expecting any significant rainfall, but monsoon will give us a little more activity before coming to an end on the 30th.

Cuyler Diggs

MORE WEATHER



STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

