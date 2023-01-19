Sub-freezing overnight temperatures continue into next week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Cold air will be slow to move out of southern Arizona for the next week.

Overnight lows will be dropping below freezing for several nights going all the way into the beginning of next week.

A Freeze Warning is in effect as we head into Thursday and hard freezes are expected this weekend.

Be sure to take all necessary precautions to protect pipes, plants, pets and people from freezing temperatures.

A slight warming trend is likely by the middle of next week.

Until then, stay warm!

Cuyler Diggs

