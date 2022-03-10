Strong winds will bring blowing dust and critical fire concerns to southeast Arizona today

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Strong winds return today, followed by late night showers then cooler air.

Mostly sunny to start the day, then increasing winds and clouds. Southwest winds will pick up between 20 and 30 mph, gusting even higher.

There is a Wind Advisory, Blowing Dust Advisory, and a Red Flag Warning in affect for most of southeast Arizona from noon to 7 PM.

We'll see a 30-40% chance for showers after 5 PM, possibly continuing into early Friday morning.

After a slight cool down on Friday, temperatures will warm up quickly this weekend into early next week.

April Madison

