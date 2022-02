TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Strong winds will be the main weather concern later today, bringing on dust and fire concerns.

A Wind Advisory and Red Flag Warning for much of southern Arizona, is in effect from 11 AM to 8 PM.

Highs will remain warm today, upper 70s for Tucson, then dropping around 20° by Wednesday afternoon,.

A chance of valley rain and mountain snow will accompany the system late tonight and Wednesday.

April Madison

