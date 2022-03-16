Strong winds today, cooler Thursday, then warm again to end the week

Watch
Posted at 6:05 AM, Mar 16, 2022
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Mostly cloudy to start the day, then clouds clearing as westerly winds pick up this afternoon.

Wind speeds will range from 15-25 mph, gusting 35-40 mph.

Expect blowing dust at times and possible fire concerns south and east of Tucson.

Cooler seasonal temps by St. Patrick's Day, then warmer again Friday into Saturday.

Expect a chance of precipitation late Sunday into Monday, mainly north and east of Tucson, with breezy winds again over the weekend.

