Strong winds today, cooler Thursday, then warm again to end the week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Mostly cloudy to start the day, then clouds clearing as westerly winds pick up this afternoon.

Wind speeds will range from 15-25 mph, gusting 35-40 mph.

Expect blowing dust at times and possible fire concerns south and east of Tucson.

Cooler seasonal temps by St. Patrick's Day, then warmer again Friday into Saturday.

Expect a chance of precipitation late Sunday into Monday, mainly north and east of Tucson, with breezy winds again over the weekend.

April Madison

