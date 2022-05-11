Strong winds today, cooler Thursday, hot for the weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Remaining warm with increasing clouds and winds today.

Gradually becoming partly cloudy with southwest winds up to 25 mph. The strongest winds will be to our south and east.

A Red Flag Warning for parts of east and southeast Arizona is in effect from 10 AM to 7 PM.

Highs remain in the low 90s today, followed by a brief drop to the 80s Thursday.

Temperatures will warm quickly to the highest values seen so far this year by Saturday and continuing into early next week.

Meteorologist April Madison

