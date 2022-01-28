Watch
Strong winds to end the work week, with a few degrees of warming for the weekend

Wind advisories in effect
Posted at 5:44 AM, Jan 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-28 07:57:30-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Strong gusty winds will be the main weather story today, with a few degrees of cooling.

A Wind Advisory is in effect for much of northern, and southeastern Arizona, until 8 PM tonight.

Otherwise, high pressure will keep things quiet to start the weekend, with afternoon highs warming to the upper 60s to near 70°.

Our next system will bring a few showers to the mountains Sunday.

A series of systems passing north of our area will keep temperatures near seasonal averages most of next week with gusty winds at times.

April Madison

