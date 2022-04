TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — More wind and a few degrees of cooling.

Sunny, windy, and warm today, as Tucson drops to the upper 80s, to near 90°.

Highs will briefly drop to the mid 80s with less wind on Friday.

Windy again Sunday with typical afternoon breezes thereafter into early next week.

Highs will warm back to the low 90s over the weekend and continue through next week.

April Madison

MORE WEATHER



WEATHER STATS AND FACTS