Strong winds return Thursday, bringing a chance for showers late Thursday through early Friday

Winds of change coming
Posted at 6:08 AM, Mar 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-09 08:26:41-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Another chilly start to the day, then warming a few degrees from yesterday's highs.

Quiet weather is expected through today, before a passing weather system will bring increased winds and shower chances, as well as cooler temperatures Friday.

High pressure this weekend into early next week will allow temperatures to rapidly warm back up to above seasonal norms.

Highs will be in the upper 60s today, mid to upper 70s for the weekend, then 80s next week.

April Madison

