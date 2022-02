TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Mostly sunny and very breezy today as a winter storm approaches.

This storm will bring gusty winds through tomorrow, with a good chance of valley rain and mountain snow by late Wednesday morning or early afternoon.

Significant snow accumulations are expected in some mountain locations.

Much cooler tomorrow and Thursday with temperatures remaining below average through the end of the week.

April Madison

