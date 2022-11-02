Strong winds return ahead of an approaching cold storm

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — We will start the day mostly sunny with calm winds, then clouds increasing along with strong southwest winds.

Only a few degrees cooler today, with highs in the upper 70s in Tucson. Then, we'll see a significant drop in temps Thursday into Saturday morning.

Southwest winds will pick up between 15-25 mph, gusting even higher.

This storm will also bring some off and on showers to the area tonight through Thursday night.

Dry conditions are expected for the weekend into next week with quickly moderating temperatures.

Meteorologist April Madison

