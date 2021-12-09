Strong winds, rain and mountain snow chances, and much colder air coming

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Wind will be the big weather story today, as an approaching weather system arrives.

Afternoon winds will pick up between 15-25 mph, gusting in the 30s in the valleys, 40s in the mountains.

These strong winds will be followed by increasing precipitation chances tonight into Friday afternoon.

Rain totals will vary between 0.05" - 0.40", with 3"- 6" of snow possible above 7500 feet.

Dry conditions will return this weekend with cool mornings and mild afternoons.

Meteorologist April Madison

