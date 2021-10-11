Strong winds, much cooler highs, and freezing temps in the forecast

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A chilly start to the day, with lots of sunshine. Then warming to the low 80s with strong winds by this afternoon.

Expect breezy to windy conditions through Tuesday as a weather system moves through.

A Wind Advisory for the higher elevations, including the White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains, Chiricahua Mountains, Dragoon and Mule and Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains and Catalina and Rincon Mountains, is in effect tonight through Tuesday morning.

There will also be a chance of showers as a weak cold front moves through early Tuesday morning.

Temperatures will also plunge to well below normal with freezing lows possible in colder valleys early Wednesday morning.

A Freeze Watch for some valleys in southeast Arizona, such as Sulphur Springs and areas from Rio Rico to Sonoita, is in effect from 1 to 7 AM Wednesday morning.

Expect a warming trend Thursday into the weekend.

April Madison

