Strong winds, dry conditions, and warm temps will bring another round of wildfire concerns

Red Flag Warnings
Posted at 5:24 AM, Apr 19, 2022
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Strong winds bring another round of fire concerns.

Mostly cloudy today, with only a few degrees of cooling.

Highs will stay well above average with strong westerly winds picking up this afternoon.

A RED FLAG WARNING is in effect from 11 AM to 8 PM for most of southern Arizona.

Late this week, a weather system will bring temperatures back down closer to normal Friday and below normal on Saturday with another day of elevated winds on Friday.

