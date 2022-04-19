Strong winds, dry conditions, and warm temps will bring another round of wildfire concerns

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Strong winds bring another round of fire concerns.

Mostly cloudy today, with only a few degrees of cooling.

Highs will stay well above average with strong westerly winds picking up this afternoon.

A RED FLAG WARNING is in effect from 11 AM to 8 PM for most of southern Arizona.

Late this week, a weather system will bring temperatures back down closer to normal Friday and below normal on Saturday with another day of elevated winds on Friday.

April Madison

MORE WEATHER



WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

