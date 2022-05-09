Watch
WeatherForecastTodays Forecast

Actions

Strong winds, dry conditions, and critical fire danger

Red Flag Warnings
Posted at 6:12 AM, May 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-09 09:12:00-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Expect a dry and breezy start to the week.

Southwest winds will continue to pick up today through Wednesday, with areas to our south and east expecting the strongest winds.

A Red Flag Warning is in effect for much of east and southeast Arizona from 11 AM to 8 PM today.

Highs will be in the low to mid 90s in Tucson today through Wednesday.

This system passes on Thursday which will be the coolest day of the week. Then the warmest temperatures of the year thus far are expected this weekend.

April Madison

MORE WEATHER

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
11:30 AM, Nov 29, 2018