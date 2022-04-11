Watch
Strong winds bring critical fire weather and blowing dust concerns to start the week

Red Flag Warnings
Critical fire weather and blowing dust advisories
Posted at 6:11 AM, Apr 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-11 09:12:31-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Strong winds will bring high fire danger and blowing dust concerns.

Sunny skies, very windy, and warm today as highs warm to the mid 80s in Tucson.

A Red Flag Warning is in effect today and tomorrow from 11 AM to 7 PM.

A Blowing Dust Advisory is also in effect today, mainly for portions of Cochise, Graham, and Greenlee counties, from 11 AM to 7 PM.

Cooler with a few showers around the area Tuesday. Dry and warmer the second half of the week with some breeziness at times.

April Madison

