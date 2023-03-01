Strong winds blow in our next winter storm

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — March marches in like a lion!
We will see winds increasing out of the southwest today and tonight 20-30 mph, gusting up to 45-50 mph.
A High Wind Advisory, along with blowing dust concerns, is in effect from 2 to 11 PM.
This will blow in our next winter storm, bringing rain showers late in the day/evening, then changing over to snow late tonight and early Thursday.
A Winter Storm Warning is in effect from 5 PM today through 5 AM Thursday morning.
Snow levels will drop to 2,000' with 1-3" possible in some valleys, and up to 14" in the mountains.
After a few cold mornings, we'll see dry and warmer weather the second half of the week.
Meteorologist April Madison
