Strong winds will blow in dust concerns and rain chances

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Wind will be the main weather story primarily for southern Arizona.

The bulk of the heavy showers will stay in central and northern AZ, but we will see a chance for some rain hitting parts of southern Arizona overnight into early Wednesday.

A Wind Advisory is in effect from 11 AM today through 5 AM Wednesday. We will see periods of south or southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

It will also usher in much cooler temperatures Wednesday into the weekend.

Meteorologist April Madison

