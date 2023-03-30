Strong winds and much cooler temps arrive today

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — We will see increasing clouds and wind early today. Most of the precipitation will stay north, with only light sprinkles across the southeast.

Wind and much cooler temps will be the main weather story, expect WSW winds 10-20 mph, gusting in the 30s for eastern Pima county, but stronger to the southeast.

A WIND ADVISORY is in effect from 11 AM - 7 PM for areas east of Tucson. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts 45-50 mph. Blowing dust will be a concern.

Friday will be another cooler than normal day before warmer temperatures return for the weekend into early next week.

Windy again Monday just ahead of another storm system expected Tuesday.

Meteorologist April Madison

