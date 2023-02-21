Strong wind returns to southern Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A busy weather pattern continues across southern Arizona and our next round of change will include some strong wind that will start Tuesday night and continue through Wednesday evening.

High Wind Watches & Advisories have already been posted in preparation for wind speeds that will blow at 35 to 45 mph with wind gusts up to 60 mph in the lower elevations and 70 mph in the mountains.

All this wind will blow in some more cold air along with some light rain and more mountain snow where up to 8" of new snow could fall above 7,000'.

By Wednesday, high temperatures will plunge into the lower 50s with overnight lows falling back into the mid-30s to finish the week.

Hang on to your hats and anything else that may blow away over the next couple of days!

Cuyler Diggs

MORE WEATHER



WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

