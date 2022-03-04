Strong wind and high wildfire danger returns to southern Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A change in the weather pattern will bring lots of wind and much cooler air to southern Arizona as we end the week.

Friday, strong wind will combine with low humidity to create high wildfire danger and Red Flag Warnings will be in effect for much of southeastern Arizona.

High temperatures will fall back into the 70s to finish the week with highs only making it into the lower 60s by Sunday.

Overnight lows in the 30s will have us feeling like winter to finish the weekend and head into next week.

Looks like it's time to get the jackets back out of the closet!

Cuyler Diggs

