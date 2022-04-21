Strong gusty winds return along with cooler air to end the week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A windy period approaching!

Breezy today with temps similar to yesterday.

Stronger winds return Friday, bringing critical fire concerns, blowing dust, and much cooler air.

A RED FLAG WARNING has been issued for most of southern Arizona all day Friday.

Today and tomorrow might be a little dusty at the Pima County Fair, but less wind and cooler temps will make for a pleasant fair going weekend.

Dry and warmer again early next week.

April Madison

