Strong gusty winds return along with cooler air to end the week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A windy period approaching!
Breezy today with temps similar to yesterday.
Stronger winds return Friday, bringing critical fire concerns, blowing dust, and much cooler air.
A RED FLAG WARNING has been issued for most of southern Arizona all day Friday.
Today and tomorrow might be a little dusty at the Pima County Fair, but less wind and cooler temps will make for a pleasant fair going weekend.
Dry and warmer again early next week.
April Madison
