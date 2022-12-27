Watch Now
Stormy weather returns to finish the year

Posted at 7:08 PM, Dec 26, 2022
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Our warm weather pattern is coming to an end as a stormy weather pattern returns to finish the year.

Rain and mountain snow will return to southeastern Arizona as soon as Wednesday.

Snow levels will drop close to 6,500' and significant accumulation is expected above 8,000' where up to a foot of snow may fall.

Rain accumulation will range anywhere from around a third-of-an-inch to nearly an inch in some higher elevations.

Another wave of rain and mountain snow will arrive late in the weekend.

The weather will be active as we bring 2022 to a close!

