Stormy Sunday in southern Arizona

Conditions are favorable for continued storms in southern Arizona Sunday evening and even more activity this work week.
Posted at 5:59 PM, Aug 08, 2021
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Sunday turned into an active weather day for areas south of Tucson.

Conditions are favorable for strong storms with heavy rain and damaging winds. These storms also have a decent chance of pushing north towards the Tucson area tonight.

The upswing of storms is expected to accelerate into the work week. High pressure moves north, Gulf of Mexico moisture moves in, and some disturbances could mix things up as well.

This will lead to good chances of storms in Tucson and across southern Arizona all through the work week. Tuesday looks like the busiest day coming up before another round of storms at the end of the week. Flash flooding will be a concern.

Thanks,

Brian Brennan

