Stormy afternoons possible this weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tonight we'll see continued chances for scattered showers and thunderstorms -- with locally heavy rainfall possible. Overnight lows in the 60s across Pima County and the 50s to the South and East.

Saturday we're expecting a similar day, slightly cooler than average. Tucson will warm up only to the mid-80s once again. We'll have another round of scattered showers and storms in the afternoon and evening, becoming quieter after sunset.

On Sunday and toward the beginning of next work week, we finally see the low pressure system over the region begin to move out. Rain chances will still be present, but less likely.

