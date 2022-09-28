Watch Now
Storms will be a little more active today

Scattered afternoon showers and storms
Scattered afternoon showers and storms return
Posted at 5:29 AM, Sep 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-28 09:33:54-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN)  — Clouds will be increasing throughout the day, with a 30% chance for showers and thunderstorms across Tucson this afternoon and evening.

Areas that are more likely to see widespread and severe storms will be mainly south and west of Tucson and over the higher elevations.

Scattered thunderstorms are expected across parts of southern Arizona through Friday, and lingering into Saturday. 

Temperatures slide back a few degrees by the end of the week. 

Meteorologist April Madison

