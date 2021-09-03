Watch
Storm chances increase for Labor Day Weekend

Scattered storms spread west for Labor Day Weekend
Posted at 6:34 AM, Sep 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-03 09:34:33-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Clouds increase in Tucson today with a push of moisture coming in.

After a relatively calm end of the week, we will see more activity for your Labor Day Weekend.

Showers and storm chances spread west into central Pima County bringing Tucson a slight chance of storms. Remember, even when the chance for storms is slight, any storms that do develop could still pack just as strong of a punch.

It will be more active south and east of Tucson with a 30-50% chance of storms in those areas.

Things dry out and heat up next week.

Have a great weekend!

Brian Brennan

