Storm chances continue into the evening for southern Arizona
Green Valley saw some rain earlier in the afternoon but those storms have since moved closer to the east side of Tucson. Sierra Vista is also experiencing some strong storms.
Posted at 4:14 PM, Jun 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-27 19:52:20-04
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Monsoon continues to bring showers and thunderstorms to southern Arizona.
Temperatures across the region will remain slightly below average for this time of year.
