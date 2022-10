TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A few high clouds will push through the area today but do little to bring any heat relief.

Highs will continue to climb to the low 90s through Friday, then much cooler with a good chance for showers over the weekend.

It looks like the best timing for showers and storms will arrive late Saturday, and linger into Sunday.

Highs will drop to the mid 70s by Sunday afternoon.

Meteorologist April Madison

