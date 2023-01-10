Staying warm with an increase in clouds today

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — We will see one more above average day with mostly cloudy skies to start the day.

Clouds will clear to partly cloudy by tonight, and as this weather system passes to our north, temps will drop about 10° Wednesday with a slight chance for showers over the white mountains.

Temperatures will rebound quickly to well above normal again Thursday into Saturday.

Another weather system will usher in cooler temperatures Sunday onward and a chance of showers Sunday.

Meteorologist April Madison

