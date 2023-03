TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Mostly sunny skies as Tucson warms to what will likely be its first 80° this year.

A system skirting to our north will bring a few clouds and afternoon breezes through the weekend.

Temperatures will be near or a little above average through early next week.

Afternoon breezes will pick up each day, especially Saturday and Sunday.

Meteorologist April Madison

