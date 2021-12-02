Staying warm and dry to end the week, with only a few degrees of cooling for the weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Staying warm and dry for the rest of the week, with only a few degrees of cooling for the weekend.

Tucson will warm to the low 80s today, coming within a few degrees of the daily record of 85°.

A few light showers and gusty winds are possible by the middle of next week with a passing weather system.

For now, make some outdoor plans and enjoy these warm December temps!

April Madison

