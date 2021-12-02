Watch
WeatherForecastTodays Forecast

Actions

Staying warm and dry to end the week, with only a few degrees of cooling for the weekend

Near-record heat again today
Posted at 5:48 AM, Dec 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-02 07:54:48-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Staying warm and dry for the rest of the week, with only a few degrees of cooling for the weekend.

Tucson will warm to the low 80s today, coming within a few degrees of the daily record of 85°.

A few light showers and gusty winds are possible by the middle of next week with a passing weather system.

For now, make some outdoor plans and enjoy these warm December temps!

April Madison

MORE WEATHER

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
11:30 AM, Nov 29, 2018