TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — After a chilly start to the day, we'll see mostly sunny skies and mid 70s this afternoon.

Slightly cooler Friday into the weekend, with gusty winds, increasing clouds, and rain chances continuing to diminish.

A couple nearby weather systems Saturday and early next week could result in some light sprinkles at times, mainly south and east of Tucson.

Highs will hover in the upper 60s to low 70s Saturday into early next week.

April Madison

