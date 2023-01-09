Staying unseasonably warm to start the week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Mostly sunny today with highs similar to Sunday, soaring to the mid 70s for Tucson.

Clouds will increase tonight through Tuesday as a weather system passes to our north.

This system will bring a very slight chance for showers north of Tucson Tuesday night into early Wednesday.

Afternoon temperatures will be about 10 degrees cooler Wednesday before warming to above normal levels

again Thursday through Saturday.

There is potential for a stronger, cooler and wetter system next Sunday and Monday.

Meteorologist April Madison

