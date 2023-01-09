Watch Now
Staying unseasonably warm to start the week

A brief drop in temps by midweek
A brief drop to the 60s by mid week
Posted at 5:14 AM, Jan 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-09 07:14:48-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Mostly sunny today with highs similar to Sunday, soaring to the mid 70s for Tucson.

Clouds will increase tonight through Tuesday as a weather system passes to our north.

This system will bring a very slight chance for showers north of Tucson Tuesday night into early Wednesday.

Afternoon temperatures will be about 10 degrees cooler Wednesday before warming to above normal levels
again Thursday through Saturday.

There is potential for a stronger, cooler and wetter system next Sunday and Monday.

Meteorologist April Madison

