Staying unseasonably warm into the weekend, then breezy and cooler next week

Highs soar to near 90°
Posted at 5:45 AM, Nov 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-05 08:47:18-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) —
A cool start to this Friday, with temps starting in the mid 50s, but much warmer this afternoon.

A warm weekend is on tap. Highs will continue to climb to near, or at 90-degrees today through Sunday.

We'll see a few clouds, but staying dry and unseasonably warm through early next week.

A system passing to our north will bring some afternoon breezes and cooler air by the middle of next week.

April Madison

