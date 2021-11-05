Staying unseasonably warm into the weekend, then breezy and cooler next week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) —
A cool start to this Friday, with temps starting in the mid 50s, but much warmer this afternoon.
A warm weekend is on tap. Highs will continue to climb to near, or at 90-degrees today through Sunday.
We'll see a few clouds, but staying dry and unseasonably warm through early next week.
A system passing to our north will bring some afternoon breezes and cooler air by the middle of next week.
April Madison
