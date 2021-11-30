Staying unseasonably warm for most of the week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Mostly sunny and very warm to end November and begin December.

Tucson highs will stay in the low 80s through Thursday.

Mostly sunny and dry conditions will continue through most of the week, with max temperatures coming within a few degrees of daily records during this time.

Mid 70s will return for the weekend.

April Madison

