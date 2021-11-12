Watch
Staying sunny and unseasonably warm as we head into the weekend

Dry, gusty, and warm
Posted at 6:04 AM, Nov 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-12 08:04:33-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A cool start to the day, with temps in the mid to upper 40s, then warming to the mid 80s in Tucson.

High pressure will continue to bring unseasonably warm temps through the weekend and early next week.

Gusty winds will accompany the warm temps today and Saturday, then calming Sunday.

Otherwise, dry conditions can be anticipated through the middle of next week, with cooler temps returning by Wednesday.

April Madison

