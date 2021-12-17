Watch
Staying seasonably cool to finish the week and head into the weekend

Posted at 7:22 PM, Dec 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-16 21:22:24-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Some nice December weather is on the way as our unsettled weather pattern becomes a little more settled over the next few days.

Overnight lows will be quite crisp as morning temperatures drop into the mid to upper 30s.

Daytime highs will be nice and climb into the 60s through the weekend.

Early next week, highs will climb into the lower 70s as we wait for another storm system to arrive from the northwest.

This next system, much like the last two, will have limited moisture and will only produce a few light showers with a little mountain snow.

The weather should have us feeling more like December all the way through Christmas!

Cuyler Diggs

