Staying hot with isolated daily storm chances through Thursday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Daily storm chances and hot temps continue, with a better weekend on tap.

Becoming mostly cloudy with a 20-30% chance for storm today, and maybe late tonight. Storm chances go up for the weekend.

Above average heat will continue this week with a daily chance of afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms, mainly south and east of Tucson.

An uptick in monsoon activity is possible beginning early this weekend with temperatures returning closer to normal.

Meteorologist April Madison

MORE WEATHER



WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

