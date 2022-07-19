Watch Now
WeatherForecastTodays Forecast

Actions

Staying hot with isolated daily storm chances through Thursday

Monsoon gets a boost for the weekend
Posted at 4:55 AM, Jul 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-19 07:55:49-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN)  — Daily storm chances and hot temps continue, with a better weekend on tap.

Becoming mostly cloudy with a 20-30% chance for storm today, and maybe late tonight. Storm chances go up for the weekend.

Above average heat will continue this week with a daily chance of afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms, mainly south and east of Tucson. 

An uptick in monsoon activity is possible beginning early this weekend with temperatures returning closer to normal.

Meteorologist April Madison

MORE WEATHER

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
11:30 AM, Nov 29, 2018